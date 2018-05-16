Tesco Diced Chilli 75G

- Energy6kJ 1kcal<1%
- Fat<0.1<1%
- Saturates<0.10%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ / 50kcal
Product Description
- Chopped red jalapeño chillies.
- Finely chopped, frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in France
Preparation and Usage
Remove required quantity and return rest to freezer.
Number of uses
25 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
75g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|210kJ / 50kcal
|6kJ / 1kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.9g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
