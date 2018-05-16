By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Diced Chilli 75G

Tesco Diced Chilli 75G
£ 1.50
£20.00/kg
Per 3g chilli
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped red jalapeño chillies.
  • Finely chopped, frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove required quantity and return rest to freezer.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy210kJ / 50kcal6kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.4g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g0.3g
Sugars5.3g0.2g
Fibre1.5g<0.1g
Protein1.9g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

