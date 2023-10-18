Blu Pro Kit

Pro Kit

blu™ PRO offers the ease of a top fill system, enough power and an intuitive sleek design. You can tailor your blu™ PRO though a range of flavours to personalise your experience.

As smokers we're all individual. That's why we've developed our best range yet, to satisfy more smokers than ever before.

Manufactured in the EU by Imperial Tobacco Limited. Box - Recyclable Leaflet - Recyclable Battery - Non Recyclable Clearomiser - Non Recyclable

Produce of

Battery Manufactured in China

Preparation and Usage

Just fill the Clearomiser with the liquid flavour of your choice. Press the battery button five times to turn it on. Then press and hold when you want to vape. Easy.

Lower age limit

18 Years