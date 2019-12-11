Appeteasers Pesto Passion 100G

Product Description
- Full fat pesto flavoured soft cheese topped with vegetables, herbs and seeds
- Pesto flavoured creamy cheese bites garnished with herbs, seeds, chives, peppers, carrots, shallots and garlic
- Appeteasers are a fun and easy way to enjoy cheese with friends or as a snack. Appeteasers pesto passion offer you the delightful combination of pesto flavoured soft cheese with a mixture of seeds, vegetables and herbs bringing novelty to your sharing and snacking moments.
- Flaxseed & millet, shallot & tarragon, garden vegetables and chives
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No preservatives
- No artificial flavours
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Cheese ingredients: Milk and Cream (Origin: France), Pesto Flavoured Mix 2% (Natural Basil Flavour with other Natural Flavourings (Milk), Spinach, Garlic, Basil), Salt, Starter Cultures, Toppings (in variable quantities): Roasted Flaxseeds, Roasted Millet Seeds, Chives, Red & Green Pepper, Carrots, Onion, Shallot, Garlic, Tarragon, Whey Powder (Milk), Parsley, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains Cows' Milk, Produced in a factory which uses Fish, Goats' Milk and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC.Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions:
- Snack, Appetiser, Salad
- Serve straight from the fridge
- Use sticks as shown
Number of uses
This pack contains 20 x 5g servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Appeteasers,
- P.O. Box 93,
- Hampton,
- Middlesex,
- TW12 2YA.
Return to
- For information, write to:
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bite size portion (5g)
|Energy
|1351kJ/327kcal
|68kJ/16kcal
|Fat
|31.0g
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|22.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.0g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.07g
|-
|-
