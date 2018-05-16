Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Bar G/F 40G

Product Description
- Peanut & Almond Bar with a Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating
- We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.com
- Do the kind thing for your body, your taste buds & your world™
- Here at Kind, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.
- Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate includes a satisfying blend of whole peanuts, bound together with a touch of honey and drizzled with chocolate. Let's make the world a little kinder, one act and one snack at a time.
- 7g protein
- 49% nuts
- Gluten and dairy free
- High fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Ingredients you can see & pronounce
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (36%), Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating (17%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Almonds (13%), Honey, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa Mass, Tapioca Starch, Chicory Root Fibre, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Natural Flavour
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that processes Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front of pack.
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain nut shell fragments.
Name and address
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
Return to
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 40g bar
|Energy value
|2,101 kJ / 502 kcal
|840 kJ / 201 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|13 g
|of which Saturates
|8.7 g
|3.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|41 g
|16 g
|of which Sugars
|23 g
|9.1 g
|Fibre
|6.3 g
|2.5 g
|Protein
|19 g
|7.6 g
|Salt
|0.235 g
|0.095 g
Safety information
May contain nut shell fragments.
