Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Bar G/F 40G

Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Bar G/F 40G
£ 1.30
£32.50/kg

Product Description

  • Peanut & Almond Bar with a Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.com
  • Do the kind thing for your body, your taste buds & your world™
  • Here at Kind, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.
  • Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate includes a satisfying blend of whole peanuts, bound together with a touch of honey and drizzled with chocolate. Let's make the world a little kinder, one act and one snack at a time.
  • 7g protein
  • 49% nuts
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • High fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Ingredients you can see & pronounce
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 40g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (36%), Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating (17%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Almonds (13%), Honey, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa Mass, Tapioca Starch, Chicory Root Fibre, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Natural Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that processes Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain nut shell fragments.

Name and address

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Return to

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • kindsnacks.com

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 40g bar
Energy value2,101 kJ / 502 kcal840 kJ / 201 kcal
Fat 33 g13 g
of which Saturates 8.7 g3.5 g
Carbohydrate 41 g16 g
of which Sugars 23 g9.1 g
Fibre 6.3 g2.5 g
Protein 19 g7.6 g
Salt 0.235 g0.095 g

Safety information



May contain nut shell fragments.

