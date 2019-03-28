By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Terry's Chocolate Orange Large Hollow Easter Egg 266G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Terry's Chocolate Orange Large Hollow Easter Egg 266G
£ 4.00
£1.51/100g

Product Description

  • Orange flavoured milk chocolate egg with 2 bars of milk chocolate flavoured with real orange.
  • "2 delicious Terry's Chocolate Orange bars with a large Orange Chocolate Egg made with real orange oil!"
  • A large Terry's Orange Chocolate Easter egg with 2 Terry's Chocolate Orange bars
  • A perfect Easter gift!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 266g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

266g ℮

  • Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
    • Energy557 kJ 133 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.6 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.6 g
      23%
    • Sugars14.0 g
      16%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2229 kJ

    • A large Terry's Orange Chocolate Easter egg with 2 Terry's Chocolate Orange bars
    • A perfect Easter gift!
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Orange Oil, Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2229 kJ557 kJ8400 kJ/
    -534 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30.0 g7.6 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18.0 g4.6 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57.0 g14.0 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56.0 g14.0 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.8 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Be Treatwise. Each 35 g contains
    • Energy764kJ 183 kcal
      9%
    • Fat9.7 g
      14%
    • Saturates5.7 g
      29%
    • Sugars21.0 g
      23%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2183 kJ

    • A large Terry's Orange Chocolate Easter egg with 2 Terry's Chocolate Orange bars
    • A perfect Easter gift!
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar 35 g* Reference Intakes
    Energy 2183 kJ764 kJ8400 kJ/
    -522 kcal183 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 28.0 g9.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 16.0 g5.7 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 62.0 g22.0 g260 g
    of which Sugars 61.0 g21.0 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.7 g-
    Protein 5.0 g1.7 g50 g
    Salt 0.17 g0.06 g6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Booooo

1 stars

Simply not a choccy orange. This is heresy. I came here for a healthy snacc and what do I find? Nowt but lies. To say that I was mildly disappointed would be a misnomer... I am thoroughly distraught and I have only taken 3.5 bites. Personally, I thought that I would be able deal with the harrowing fact that the CHOCOLATE ORANGE Easter egg contains no CHOCOLATE ORANGE. How wrong I was. Sadly the two measly bars of chocolate included did not suffice. M8, if I were to r8 out of 8, it would get 0 - Just not gr8

