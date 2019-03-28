Terry's Chocolate Orange Large Hollow Easter Egg 266G

Booooo
Simply not a choccy orange. This is heresy. I came here for a healthy snacc and what do I find? Nowt but lies. To say that I was mildly disappointed would be a misnomer... I am thoroughly distraught and I have only taken 3.5 bites. Personally, I thought that I would be able deal with the harrowing fact that the CHOCOLATE ORANGE Easter egg contains no CHOCOLATE ORANGE. How wrong I was. Sadly the two measly bars of chocolate included did not suffice. M8, if I were to r8 out of 8, it would get 0 - Just not gr8