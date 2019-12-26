By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 136G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 136G
£ 2.00
£1.48/100g
1x = 1 Portion
  • Energy796 kJ 191 kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2340 kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Milk chocolate eggs with a soft vanilla flavour mousse filling (42 %) with biscuit pieces (4.5 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org
  • Once the smooth Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate shell is broken, a deliciously light and fluffy chocolate mousse with crunchy Oreo pieces is revealed

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • The 4 eggs are individually wrapped and come with two little spoons so you can scoop out the mousse
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash spoons before use.
  • A fluffy treat to share and enjoy…
  • 1 Peel
  • 2 Bite
  • 3 Spoon

Number of uses

4 x 34 g eggs per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

136g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Egg (34 g)%* Per Egg (34 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2340 kJ796 kJ8400 kJ
-561 kcal191 kcal10 %2000 kcal
Fat 35 g12 g17 %70 g
of which Saturates 18 g6.1 g30 %20 g
Carbohydrate 53 g18 g7 %260 g
of which Sugars 50 g17 g19 %90 g
Fibre 1.2 g0.4 g--
Protein 7.1 g2.4 g5 %50 g
Salt 0.32 g0.11 g2 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Oreo Chocolate Egg 5X31g

£ 1.65
£1.07/100g

Kinder Surprise Egg 3 X 20G

£ 2.10
£3.50/100g

Tesco 6 Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Cadbury Creme Egg 40G

£ 0.50
£0.13/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here