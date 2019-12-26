Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 136G

- Energy796 kJ 191 kcal10%
Product Description
- 4 Milk chocolate eggs with a soft vanilla flavour mousse filling (42 %) with biscuit pieces (4.5 %).
- Once the smooth Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate shell is broken, a deliciously light and fluffy chocolate mousse with crunchy Oreo pieces is revealed
- The 4 eggs are individually wrapped and come with two little spoons so you can scoop out the mousse
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 136g
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
- Wash spoons before use.
- A fluffy treat to share and enjoy…
- 1 Peel
- 2 Bite
- 3 Spoon
Number of uses
4 x 34 g eggs per pack
Name and address
Net Contents
136g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Egg (34 g)
|%* Per Egg (34 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2340 kJ
|796 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|561 kcal
|191 kcal
|10 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|12 g
|17 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|6.1 g
|30 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|18 g
|7 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|50 g
|17 g
|19 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.1 g
|2.4 g
|5 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.32 g
|0.11 g
|2 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
