- Tesco 10 Inch Portable DVD Player

No specifications for any of the DVD players so un
No specifications for any of the DVD players so unable to make a selection
Great if you have good hearing
Great product shame about the sound volume
Exactly what I thought it be
Good DVD player , good clear picture and sound quality
Good but rather noisy!
I bought this product a month ago and am generally happy with it. However there is quite a noise from the motor when running the dvd and had I known that before I bought it, I would have purchased an alternative.
Great Features
Excellent value for money and great battery life. So pleased we chose this model
Good buy
Brought this for my husband for recent hospital stay. Great little machine, perfect for what he needed, not over priced and stopped him getting bored!
Good straightforward enough for a child to use
I bought this for my granddaughters so one could have this and one could have the ‘in-car’ DVD player. Now they both can watch whatever they choose.
Best portable DVD player
Just chose this at random and it's absolutely brilliant. Didn't know it was From the value range and was a bit hesitant when it arrived but the sound and picture quality are excellent
Great product
Bought for my grandsons first holiday. To watch dvds on the plane.
Excellent budget device
I bought this for my wife's recent hospital visit - needed to be easy to use, have a long battery life, and price-wise not too upsetting if it got lost. And we could pick it up next day for free at our local Tesco Express. It worked beautifully, and we'll certainly continue to use it.