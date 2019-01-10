By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 10 Inch Portable Dvd Player

4.5(137)Write a review
Tesco 10 Inch Portable Dvd Player
£ 59.00
£59.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco portable DVD player with 10-inch display
  • Mains and car chargers included for use anywhere
  • Rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours’ battery life
  • - Tesco 10 Inch Portable DVD Player
  • - Mains and car chargers included for use anywhere
  • - Rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours' battery life
  • Stay entertained on the go with the Tesco 10-inch portable DVD player. A 3-hour battery life keeps you connected on long journeys. Stream your favourite movies and box sets, plus JPG and MP3 files from your devices, via a built-in USB port. The lightweight and easily portable DVD player comes in a stylish black finish.
  • 10-inch display
  • The Tesco DVD player provides an immersive viewing experience despite its compact size. A 10-inch screen brings movies and series to life in impressive detail. Built-in speakers add to the playback quality, and the portable DVD player also comes with a headphone port for use on the move.
  • Compact and portable
  • Weighing just 1.19kg, the Tesco portable DVD player is easy to take with you on the go. At just 27.5cm wide by 23.5cm deep and 10.8cm thick, the DVD player fits easily into your bag or backpack.
  • The portable DVD player comes with mains and car chargers, so you can recharge the device and watch your DVDs from anywhere. A 3-hour battery life is handy for when you're away from a power supply for long periods.
  • Play all your favourites
  • Connect your USB devices to the portable DVD player via the designated port. The Tesco DVD player is compatible with your JPG and MP3 files, so you can enjoy all your favourite content on the go.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

137 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

No specifications for any of the DVD players so un

1 stars

No specifications for any of the DVD players so unable to make a selection

Great if you have good hearing

4 stars

Great product shame about the sound volume

Exactly what I thought it be

5 stars

Good DVD player , good clear picture and sound quality

Good but rather noisy!

3 stars

I bought this product a month ago and am generally happy with it. However there is quite a noise from the motor when running the dvd and had I known that before I bought it, I would have purchased an alternative.

Great Features

5 stars

Excellent value for money and great battery life. So pleased we chose this model

Good buy

5 stars

Brought this for my husband for recent hospital stay. Great little machine, perfect for what he needed, not over priced and stopped him getting bored!

Good straightforward enough for a child to use

5 stars

I bought this for my granddaughters so one could have this and one could have the ‘in-car’ DVD player. Now they both can watch whatever they choose.

Best portable DVD player

5 stars

Just chose this at random and it's absolutely brilliant. Didn't know it was From the value range and was a bit hesitant when it arrived but the sound and picture quality are excellent

Great product

5 stars

Bought for my grandsons first holiday. To watch dvds on the plane.

Excellent budget device

5 stars

I bought this for my wife's recent hospital visit - needed to be easy to use, have a long battery life, and price-wise not too upsetting if it got lost. And we could pick it up next day for free at our local Tesco Express. It worked beautifully, and we'll certainly continue to use it.

1-10 of 137 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Finding Dory Dvd

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Groov-E Portable Cd Player Black

£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here