Cosmeticism Anti-Aging Repair Serum 30Ml

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Cosmeticism Anti-Aging Repair Serum 30Ml
£ 6.00
£20.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Repairing Serum
  • Highly concentrated formula with luminous pigments and packed with a high content of effective active ingredients, anti-age serum helps improve the signs of ageing: wrinkles, lack of firmness and expression lines. Features appear smoothed and the face looks brighter. The serum helps revitalise and tone skin.
  • Ultra concentrated formula
  • Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Hydroxyprolisilane, White Meadowfoam and Shea Butter, Blackcurrant, Rosehip, Microencapsulated Vitamin E, Aqua, C12-20 Acid PEG-8 Ester, Diethylhexyl Carbonate, Glycerin, PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether, Olus Oil, Cyclopentasiloxane, Methylsilanol Hydroxyproline Aspartate, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil, Ribes Nigrum Oil, Rosa Moschata Seed Oil, CI 77891, Tocopherol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter Extract, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Mica, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethiconol, Butylene Glycol, Parfum, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tricaprylin, BHT, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, T-Butyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Apply morning and/or night. Massage in gently but firmly using upward circular motions on the face and downward circular motions on the neck. Avoid the eye contour area.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER.

Name and address

  • C/ Ausiàs March, 14,
  • La Pobla de Vallbona 46185,
  • Valencia,
  • Spain.

Return to

  C/ Ausiàs March, 14,
  La Pobla de Vallbona 46185,
  Valencia,
  Spain.

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Amazing stuff!

5 stars

Only used once so far but had to leave a review based on first impression! A perfect formula that blends seamlessly into the skin and is not greasy in the slightest. There is a dramatic difference once applied - skin looks glowing, fresh and more youthful. In love!

Excellent Serum

5 stars

Excellent product, love this range of skincare. Have used expensive brands in the past, this is much more effective.

love this product, makes your face feel revitalise

5 stars

love this product, makes your face feel revitalised, it tones, and gives a shine and healthy look, but it also feels firm as soon as you apply it

