Cosmeticism Anti-Aging Repair Serum 30Ml

Amazing stuff!
Only used once so far but had to leave a review based on first impression! A perfect formula that blends seamlessly into the skin and is not greasy in the slightest. There is a dramatic difference once applied - skin looks glowing, fresh and more youthful. In love!
Excellent Serum
Excellent product, love this range of skincare. Have used expensive brands in the past, this is much more effective.
love this product, makes your face feel revitalised, it tones, and gives a shine and healthy look, but it also feels firm as soon as you apply it