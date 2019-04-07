By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cosmeticism Anti-Aging Caviar Eye Cream 15Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Cosmeticism Anti-Aging Caviar Eye Cream 15Ml
£ 7.00
£46.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Caviar Eye Contour Cream
  • Anti-Age Caviar Eye Contour Cream helps moisturise, firm and improve skin elasticity due to the exclusive active ingredients. Improving the appearance of expression lines, shadows, bags and wrinkles, giving you a youthful, radiant appearance.
  • Lifting effect
  • Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Caviar Extract, Pigments, Limnanthes Alba, Squalane, Rosehip Oil, 4-Cell Complex, Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-20 Acid PEG-8 Ester, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Diethylhexyl Carbonate, Pentylene Glycol, Squalane, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Rosa Moschata Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil, CI 77891, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter Extract, Tocopherol, Caviar Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Olea Europaea Bark Extract, Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-19, Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-5, Propylene Glycol, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Mica, Polysorbate 60, Parfum, PEG-8, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sorbitan Isostearate, Galactoarabinan, Disodium Phosphate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Linoleate, Glyceryl Linolenate, Retinyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Alcohol Denat., Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Use it daily, morning and evening, onto a clean eye contour area. Apply a small amount of product by using the fingertip in light pressing movements around the eye.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER.

Name and address

  • C/ Ausiàs March, 14,
  • La Pobla de Vallbona 46185,
  • Valencia,
  • Spain.

  • C/ Ausiàs March, 14,
  • La Pobla de Vallbona 46185,
  • Valencia,
  • Spain.

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Safety information



WARNING: AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

EXCELLENT EYE CREAM

5 stars

Love this eye cream. Not irritating at all and after 3 weeks the skin around my eyes is definitely more hydrated and firmer. Although I do have a few lines which aren't going to vanish overnight, they do appear softer.

