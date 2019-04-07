Cosmeticism Anti-Aging Caviar Eye Cream 15Ml

EXCELLENT EYE CREAM
Love this eye cream. Not irritating at all and after 3 weeks the skin around my eyes is definitely more hydrated and firmer. Although I do have a few lines which aren't going to vanish overnight, they do appear softer.
Active ingredients: Caviar Extract, Pigments, Limnanthes Alba, Squalane, Rosehip Oil, 4-Cell Complex, Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-20 Acid PEG-8 Ester, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Diethylhexyl Carbonate, Pentylene Glycol, Squalane, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Rosa Moschata Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil, CI 77891, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter Extract, Tocopherol, Caviar Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Olea Europaea Bark Extract, Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-19, Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-5, Propylene Glycol, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Mica, Polysorbate 60, Parfum, PEG-8, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sorbitan Isostearate, Galactoarabinan, Disodium Phosphate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Linoleate, Glyceryl Linolenate, Retinyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Alcohol Denat., Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid
15ml ℮
WARNING: AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER.
