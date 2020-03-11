Cosmeticism Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream 150Ml

Product Description
- Cleansing Cream with Rosehip
- Gently and effectively cleanses make-up and facial impurities whilst respecting the skin's natural moisture balance. The cashmere textured formula, enriched with rosehip and vitamin E, helps combat the signs of ageing leaving skin feeling clean, nourished, radiant and soft. Suitable for all skin types.
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients: Rosehip Oil, Vitamin E, Aqua, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Isododecane, Propylene Glycol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Rosa Moschata Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Parfum, Lauryl Glucoside, Polyglyceryl-2, Dipolyhydroxystearate, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tropolone, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, T-Butyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, [PI00373]
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply morning and/or night to the face, neck and décolletage. Gently massage in using circular motions with your fingertips. Rinse thoroughly with water or wipe off any excess with cotton wool. For optimum results, apply firming caviar cream after cleansing.
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid direct contact with eyes. In case of contact immediately rinse with clean, warm water.
Name and address
- C/ Ausiàs March, 14,
- La Pobla de Vallbona,
- 46185 Valencia,
- Spain.
Return to
- C/ Ausiàs March, 14,
- La Pobla de Vallbona,
- 46185 Valencia,
- Spain.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: Avoid direct contact with eyes. In case of contact immediately rinse with clean, warm water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020