Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml

- Irritant
- Flammable
View more safety information
DANGER CAUTION: Disconnect power tools, appliances and other live electrical sources before spraying. Danger May cause drowsiness or dizziness. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid breathing vapours or spray. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER / doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting. Call a POISON CENTRE / doctor if you feel unwell. Store locked up. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Dispose of contents / container safely. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. Without adequate ventilation, formation of explosive mixtures may be possible.