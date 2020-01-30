By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Product Description

  • Show us how you use WD-40 at wd40.co.uk/lifehacks
  • #wd40lifehack
  • Connect with us!
  • Facebook Original WD40 UK
  • Whatever the job, you'll find the solution at wd40.co.uk
  • MSDS sheets available from www.WD40.co.uk
  • WD-40 Specialist
  • Got a more demanding job? visit WD40specialist.co.uk
  • Precision stream
  • Removes dirt from gears, cables and metal frames
  • Lubricates and protects power tools
  • Wide spray
  • Removes dirt, oil and dust
  • Do not spray on tyres and brakes
  • Lubricates and protects from rust
  • Sprays 2 ways
  • Stop squeaks
  • Drives out moisture
  • Cleans and protects
  • Loosens rusted parts
  • Frees sticky mechanisms
  • Silicone free
  • One can thousands of uses

Information

Ingredients

Hydrocarbons, C9-C11, N-Alkanes, Isoalkanes, Cyclics, <2% Aromatics

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Shake well before use.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Disconnect power tools, appliances and other live electrical sources before spraying.
  • Danger
  • May cause drowsiness or dizziness. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid breathing vapours or spray. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER / doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting. Call a POISON CENTRE / doctor if you feel unwell. Store locked up. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Dispose of contents / container safely.
  • Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking.
  • Without adequate ventilation, formation of explosive mixtures may be possible.

Name and address

  • WD-40 Company Limited,
  • PO Box 440,
  • Kiln Farm,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • UK,
  • MK11 3LF.

Return to

  • Tel: +44 (0)1908 555400
  • Fax: +44 (0)1908 266900
  • www.wd40.co.uk
  • Helpline 08449 800 838

Net Contents

450ml

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Useful!

5 stars

Great product can be used for all sorts mainly keeping switches anddoor hinges and car door hinges in good order,use once a year and you'll never get stiff doors.. will get chewing gum off fabric ,cleans stainless steel sinks. etc go online plenty utube vids to show all oh very good for scissors too!

