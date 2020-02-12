By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scosmetics Nourishing Olive Oil Body Cream 200Ml

5(8)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Nourishing Body Cream with Olive Oil
  • Intensive body treatment enriched with olive oil that gently regenerates and nourishes your skin. With shea butter and vitamin E, which helps fighting dryness and protects your skin from external damages.
  • Very dry skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Glycerin, Shea Butter, Olive, Vitamin E, Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, PEG-8 Beeswax, Phenoxyethanol, Olea Europaea Oil Unsaponifiables, Parfum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sorbitan Stearate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Tocopherol, [PI00093]

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Use it daily, applying with a gentle massage into body skin until completely absorbed.

Warnings

  • Warning: Avoid direct contact with eyes. In case of contact immediately rinse with clean, warm water.

Name and address

  • C/ Ausiàs March, 14,
  • La Pobla de Vallbona,
  • 46185 Valencia,
  • Spain.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

This is excellent cream! I use it daily and my over-dry skin on my arms and legs, and it is now the best it has ever been! It smells gorgeous too! I think I have tried most others on the market, including the most commonly used so I can totally recommend this.

Body cream found in Spain!

5 stars

I found this in Spain, nearly 10 yrs ago! If you have dry skin and over 50 yrs, but my 28 Yr old daughter uses as a body cream, absolutely fabulous for face, neck and body. Smells lovely not over powering, rubs into your skin quickly, a good consistency. So pleased to find it in th UK, thank you Tescos!

great body and hand cream

5 stars

Extremely good for Hands and body and moisturising so well, I am glad I have switched to this product as it does a brilliant job and the price is perfect

Good value.

5 stars

Brilliant moisturiser. Such a good price. Pleasant smell. Please keep this on the shelves!

i love this cream.so soft can use it anywhere

5 stars

i love this cream.so soft can use it anywhere

Best cream since Dove Proage butter disappeared!

5 stars

I buy 2 at a time as I'm worried it will disappear from the shelf! It's great for the dry skin on my legs. Have been using this for about the last year and just love it - and at this price it's a real bargain!

Fantastic product

5 stars

We (husband & wife) just love this product. Its rich nourishing and smoothing and has a beautifully delicate smell. We buy this product (It really is exactly the same) when we are on holiday in Spain. In fact we bring loads home but its never enough to last a year so when I saw it in Tesco we were delighted. Only sad bit is the price is over double the Spanish price but I guess that some of the price is related to import costs, regardless of price we'd still buy it because it really is worth it.

What a discovery. Great product and nice perfume!

5 stars

What a discovery. Great product and nice perfume!

