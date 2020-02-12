Scosmetics Nourishing Olive Oil Body Cream 200Ml

Excellent!
This is excellent cream! I use it daily and my over-dry skin on my arms and legs, and it is now the best it has ever been! It smells gorgeous too! I think I have tried most others on the market, including the most commonly used so I can totally recommend this.
Body cream found in Spain!
I found this in Spain, nearly 10 yrs ago! If you have dry skin and over 50 yrs, but my 28 Yr old daughter uses as a body cream, absolutely fabulous for face, neck and body. Smells lovely not over powering, rubs into your skin quickly, a good consistency. So pleased to find it in th UK, thank you Tescos!
great body and hand cream
Extremely good for Hands and body and moisturising so well, I am glad I have switched to this product as it does a brilliant job and the price is perfect
Good value.
Brilliant moisturiser. Such a good price. Pleasant smell. Please keep this on the shelves!
i love this cream.so soft can use it anywhere
Best cream since Dove Proage butter disappeared!
I buy 2 at a time as I'm worried it will disappear from the shelf! It's great for the dry skin on my legs. Have been using this for about the last year and just love it - and at this price it's a real bargain!
Fantastic product
We (husband & wife) just love this product. Its rich nourishing and smoothing and has a beautifully delicate smell. We buy this product (It really is exactly the same) when we are on holiday in Spain. In fact we bring loads home but its never enough to last a year so when I saw it in Tesco we were delighted. Only sad bit is the price is over double the Spanish price but I guess that some of the price is related to import costs, regardless of price we'd still buy it because it really is worth it.
What a discovery. Great product and nice perfume!
