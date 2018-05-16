Ring First Aid Kit

Product Description
- 71-piece first aid kit
- DIN 13164:2104 complaint and CE certified
- Contained within a compact storage case
- - Included within the first aid kit is a roll of adhesive tape, 8 first aid dressings, 3 medium dressings, large dressing, 2 medium burn dressings, large burn dressing, 2 small elastic gauze bandages, 3 medium elastic gauze bandages, emergency blanket, 6 wound dressings, 2 triangular bandages, pair of first aid scissors, 4 pairs of disposable latex-free gloves, 22 plasters, 12 safety pins and a first aid booklet.
- Make sure you are always safe with this 71-piece first aid kit from Ring Automotive. Ideal for keeping at home, in the car or during camping, the first aid kit meets DIN 13164:2014 European standard for motoring first aid kits and is CE certified. Everything is contained within a compact case that can be easily and neatly stored away.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020