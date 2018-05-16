Encore Dog Food Finest Selection Pouches 5X100g

Product Description
- A complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
- Made with 100% natural ingredients
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Storage
Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- <5kg:2 pouches,5-10kg:3 pouches,10 -25kg:4 pouches
- Feed with Encore complete wet and dry dog food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.
Name and address
- MPM Products Ltd,
- PO Box 331,
- Manchester,
- M22 2DZ.
Return to
- MPM Products Ltd,
- PO Box 331,
- Manchester,
- M22 2DZ.
- info@encorepetfood.co.uk
- www.encorepetfood.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 100g ℮
- 2 x Chicken Breast with Garden Vegetables
- 2 x Chicken Breast with Tuna & Vegetables
- 1 x Chicken Breast with Duck
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 55%, Tuna 4%, Pumpkin 3%, Carrot 3%, Green Pea 3%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 15% Crude Fibre 0.5% Crude Fat 0.5% Crude Ash 1% Moisture 83% Additives: None
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 55%, Pumpkin 3%, Carrot 3%, Green Pea 3%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 15% Crude Fibre 0.5% Crude Fat 0.5% Crude Ash 1% Moisture 83% Additives: None
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 55%, Duck 7%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 17% Crude Fibre 0.5% Crude Fat 0.5% Crude Ash 1% Moisture 82% Additives: None
