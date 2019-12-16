By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Syrup Sponge 115G

£ 1.20
£1.05/100g
Each pudding
  • Energy1837kJ 438kcal
    22%
  • Fat19.2g
    27%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars40.3g
    45%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • Free from sponge pudding made with rice flour, potato starch and tapioca starch, topped with syrup.
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Invert Sugar Syrup (33%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Water, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
MICROWAVE 800W 35 secs/ 900W 30 secs.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Steam
Instructions: STEAM 20 mins. Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 20 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pudding (115g)
Energy1598kJ / 381kcal1837kJ / 438kcal
Fat16.7g19.2g
Saturates6.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate53.8g61.9g
Sugars35.0g40.3g
Fibre2.4g2.8g
Protein2.7g3.1g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Scrummy

5 stars

Perfection for those that need need to eat gluten free and those that do not. A light sponge and sticky syrup. No bloating after eating this gluten free pudding.Why make some foods with gluten that do not need to contain it.

perfect pud

5 stars

Another lovely pud by Tesco.The sponge is light and tasty,complimentated by syrup on top.Really enjoyed it so much i.ve written a review.Followed instructions and it cooked perfectly.

A proper pudding

4 stars

These really satisfy my craving for a really "puddingy" pudding; but they are awfully sweet. Would be even better to have twice the pud and half the syrup!

This is very, very sweet, so beware if you don't l

3 stars

This is very, very sweet, so beware if you don't like things that way. The sponge is slightly rubbery, too and a little eggy tasting. That said, it's not awful and goes well with ice-cream or cream.

