Tesco Free From Syrup Sponge 115G

Scrummy
Perfection for those that need need to eat gluten free and those that do not. A light sponge and sticky syrup. No bloating after eating this gluten free pudding.Why make some foods with gluten that do not need to contain it.
perfect pud
Another lovely pud by Tesco.The sponge is light and tasty,complimentated by syrup on top.Really enjoyed it so much i.ve written a review.Followed instructions and it cooked perfectly.
A proper pudding
These really satisfy my craving for a really "puddingy" pudding; but they are awfully sweet. Would be even better to have twice the pud and half the syrup!
This is very, very sweet, so beware if you don't l
This is very, very sweet, so beware if you don't like things that way. The sponge is slightly rubbery, too and a little eggy tasting. That said, it's not awful and goes well with ice-cream or cream.