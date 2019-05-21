By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Chocolate Sponge 115G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Free From Chocolate Sponge 115G
£ 1.20
£1.05/100g
Each pudding
  • Energy1904kJ 455kcal
    23%
  • Fat22.4g
    32%
  • Saturates9.0g
    45%
  • Sugars26.3g
    29%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free chocolate flavoured sponge pudding made with rice flour, potato starch and tapioca starch, topped with chocolate flavoured sauce.
  • Gluten free chocolate flavoured sponge pudding made with rice flour, potato starch and tapioca starch, topped with chocolate flavoured sauce. Free From Gluten, Wheat & Milk Chocolate sponge pudding
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (33%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
MICROWAVE 800W 35 secs/900W 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Steam
Instructions: STEAM 20 mins. Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 20 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pudding (115g)
Energy1655kJ / 396kcal1904kJ / 455kcal
Fat19.5g22.4g
Saturates7.8g9.0g
Carbohydrate50.4g58.0g
Sugars22.9g26.3g
Fibre2.4g2.8g
Protein3.4g3.9g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for chocolate lovers.

5 stars

one word " yummy" the sponge is soft and tastes so lovely. My microwave is 700 watt so pireced film and cooked it for 60 secs ,removed film and left upside down in a dish for 1 min,and when I removed it the sauce oozed out,served with tesco's vanilla ice cream " perfect"wish there was more of this sauce. Would recommend highly its already in my shopping order for the weekend,can't wait.

Delicious

5 stars

Great to have in the cupboard and convenient to take with you if your eat at friends. Tastes great.

Delicious

5 stars

I bought them for my daughter, as she is gluten free. She absolutely loved them, said they were delicious. so no doubt we’ll be buying them again

Usually bought next

Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G

£ 0.90
£0.17/100g

Offer

Tesco 4 Free From Chocolate Eclairs 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Tesco Free From 4 Deep Filled Mince Pies

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake 2 X 100G (200G)

£ 1.75
£0.88/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here