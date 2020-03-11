By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Satay Dipping Sauce 180G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Satay Dipping Sauce 180G
£ 1.10
£0.61/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy95kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Peanut satay dipping sauce.
  • Satay Dipping Sauce A TASTE OF THAILAND Made with an aromatic blend of spices, peanuts and shallots
  • A TASTE OF THAILAND Made with an aromatic blend of spices, peanuts and shallots
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Peanut (10%), Sugar, Coconut Milk(Coconut Extract, Water, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids)), Shallot, Galangal, Modified Maize Starch, Fish Sauce(Anchovy (Fish), Salt), Lemon Grass, Chilli, Garlic, Ginger, Tamarind Extract, Salt, Preservative (Lactic Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Glycine and Its Sodium Salt), Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Yeast Extract, Fenugreek, Coriander Powder, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Star Anise, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts and sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Produced in Malaysia

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy632kJ / 151kcal95kJ / 23kcal
Fat6.9g1.0g
Saturates1.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate16.5g2.5g
Sugars12.8g1.9g
Fibre2.2g0.3g
Protein4.6g0.7g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Missing it so much.

4 stars

Great Satay but sadly cannot seem to get it now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cheap, but nasty.

1 stars

Dear me, this is not nice at all. I'm surprised the Dutch customer recommended it, as it's like no satay sauce I've ever had, and I've eaten plenty in the Netherlands and elsewhere. No peanut taste at all, although it's full of gritty bits which I assume are peanut. It tastes more like a cross between mango chutney and cheap curry sauce. It's cheap, but nasty.

Makes plain rice scrumptious and exotic

5 stars

This is really yummy to put through rice and make plain rice scrumptious. I am Dutch and my country's colonial history includes Indonesia, which we used to call "Dutch India". (One of my uncles was sent there as a soldier during the Second World War.) As a result, we are very familiar with Indonesian cuisine and we all love "sateh" and "sateh saus" and we love our nasi goreng and bami. (Once upon a time, I knew how to make a genuine Indonesian bami dish, taught to me by a carer when I was a teenager. Carers helped look after us after my mother fell ill and also for a while after she had died and this particular carer was from Indonesia.) There is also a really yummy dish called "gado gado" which is vegetables in satay sauce. Now, you can make satay sauce yourself by mixing peanut butter with sambal (there are many different kinds of sambal, but sambal oelek will do fine). But you'd have to hunt down a jar of sambal first.

Far too sweet

1 stars

Bought this to try as it was on offer. Wish I hadn't bothered, no real peanut flavour. Tasted nothing other than sugar! Was so over sweet, nothing like a satay sauce from restaurant.

Just as it should be

5 stars

Lovely sauce great with pork or chicken or stirred fried vegetables

Very versatile

5 stars

Have bought several times....not just used as a dipping sauce for chicken, pork, fish and vegetables. Also a versatile sauce to marinade and/or brush over meat, fish or vegetables as steaks or kebabs etc.. And mixed with yoghurt or coconut milk makes a spicy but not hot quick 'cook in' sauce for meat, fish or vegetables to have with rice that even young kids enjoy (remember it is made with peanuts though if your child has nut allergy) Gone up in price but still bought and hope on offer before Christmas as will be a really usefully addition to the cold turkey armoury...

not brilliant

3 stars

normal satay not special

disgusting

1 stars

I love satay (normally) but this tastes and smells like old rotten fish and it has an oily consistency...yuk

Usually bought next

Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Sharwoods Ready To Eat Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.40
£2.34/100g

Tesco Takeaway Prawn Crackers 40G

£ 0.50
£12.50/kg

Blue Dragon Satay Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here