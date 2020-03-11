Tesco Satay Dipping Sauce 180G

Missing it so much.
Great Satay but sadly cannot seem to get it now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cheap, but nasty.
Dear me, this is not nice at all. I'm surprised the Dutch customer recommended it, as it's like no satay sauce I've ever had, and I've eaten plenty in the Netherlands and elsewhere. No peanut taste at all, although it's full of gritty bits which I assume are peanut. It tastes more like a cross between mango chutney and cheap curry sauce. It's cheap, but nasty.
Makes plain rice scrumptious and exotic
This is really yummy to put through rice and make plain rice scrumptious. I am Dutch and my country's colonial history includes Indonesia, which we used to call "Dutch India". (One of my uncles was sent there as a soldier during the Second World War.) As a result, we are very familiar with Indonesian cuisine and we all love "sateh" and "sateh saus" and we love our nasi goreng and bami. (Once upon a time, I knew how to make a genuine Indonesian bami dish, taught to me by a carer when I was a teenager. Carers helped look after us after my mother fell ill and also for a while after she had died and this particular carer was from Indonesia.) There is also a really yummy dish called "gado gado" which is vegetables in satay sauce. Now, you can make satay sauce yourself by mixing peanut butter with sambal (there are many different kinds of sambal, but sambal oelek will do fine). But you'd have to hunt down a jar of sambal first.
Far too sweet
Bought this to try as it was on offer. Wish I hadn't bothered, no real peanut flavour. Tasted nothing other than sugar! Was so over sweet, nothing like a satay sauce from restaurant.
Just as it should be
Lovely sauce great with pork or chicken or stirred fried vegetables
Very versatile
Have bought several times....not just used as a dipping sauce for chicken, pork, fish and vegetables. Also a versatile sauce to marinade and/or brush over meat, fish or vegetables as steaks or kebabs etc.. And mixed with yoghurt or coconut milk makes a spicy but not hot quick 'cook in' sauce for meat, fish or vegetables to have with rice that even young kids enjoy (remember it is made with peanuts though if your child has nut allergy) Gone up in price but still bought and hope on offer before Christmas as will be a really usefully addition to the cold turkey armoury...
not brilliant
normal satay not special
disgusting
I love satay (normally) but this tastes and smells like old rotten fish and it has an oily consistency...yuk