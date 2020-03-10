By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Light Soy Sauce 150Ml

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Light Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 0.65
£0.43/100ml
Per tablespoon
  • Energy52kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Light soy sauce.
  • Tesco Light Soy Sauce A TASTE OF CHINA A rounded savoury soy sauce perfect for dipping and drizzzling
  • A TASTE OF CHINA A rounded savoury soy sauce perfect for dipping and drizzzling
  • Recycling
  • Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2018.
  • A taste of China
  • A rounded savoury soy sauce perfect for dipping and drizzling
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Soya Extract (14%), Salt, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Soya Extract contains: Water, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month

Produce of

Produced in Malaysia

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer tablespoon (15ml)
Energy240kJ / 57kcal52kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.5g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.6g2.5g
Sugars10.5g2.3g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein1.2g0.3g
Salt10.0g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality and flavour, poor bottle top!

4 stars

Very tasty and good quality but the bottle is not easy to use it has a very dodgy lid so use with extreme care.

Usually bought next

Tesco Toasted Sesame Oil 250Ml

£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml

£ 0.65
£0.43/100ml

Tesco Worcester Sauce 150Ml

£ 0.85
£0.57/100ml

Tesco Chinese 5 Spice 34G

£ 0.85
£0.25/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here