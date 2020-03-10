Tesco Light Soy Sauce 150Ml

Good quality and flavour, poor bottle top!
Very tasty and good quality but the bottle is not easy to use it has a very dodgy lid so use with extreme care.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Soya Extract (14%), Salt, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Soya Extract contains: Water, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Salt.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month
Produced in Malaysia
10 Servings
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
150ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|240kJ / 57kcal
|52kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|10.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|10.0g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020