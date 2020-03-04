Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml

- Energy76kJ 18kcal1%
- Fat<0.5<1%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars3.9g4%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal
Product Description
- Dark soy sauce.
Dark soy sauce. A taste of China. An intense savoury soy sauce perfect for marinating and cooking.
- A TASTE OF CHINA An intense savoury soy sauce perfect formarinating and cooking
- A taste of China
- An intense savoury soy sauce perfect for marinating and cooking
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Sugar, Soya Extract (12%), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Soya Extract contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Wheat Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanut, nuts and sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month.
Produce of
Produced in Malaysia
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|338kJ / 80kcal
|76kJ / 18kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|13.8g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|9.7g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
