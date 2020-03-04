By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 0.65
£0.43/100ml
Per tablespoon
  • Energy76kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Dark soy sauce.
  • Tesco Dark Soy Sauce A TASTE OF CHINA An intense savoury soy sauce perfect formarinating and cooking
  • A TASTE OF CHINA An intense savoury soy sauce perfect formarinating and cooking
  • Recycling
  • Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2018.
  • A taste of China
  • An intense savoury soy sauce perfect for marinating and cooking
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Sugar, Soya Extract (12%), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Soya Extract contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Wheat Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanut, nuts and sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Produced in Malaysia

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer tablespoon (15ml)
Energy338kJ / 80kcal76kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.1g4.1g
Sugars13.8g3.9g
Fibre0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt9.7g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Worcester Sauce 150Ml

£ 0.85
£0.57/100ml

Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Tesco Chinese 5 Spice 34G

£ 0.85
£0.25/10g

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here