Munchkin Lil Apple Plates 3 Pack

Munchkin Lil Apple Plates 3 Pack
£ 6.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Lil' Apple Plates 6m+
  • Ages 6 + months
  • 3 Pack
  • Cute apple-shaped plates
  • A is for Apple, D is for Dish.
  • Keep foods separate, as kids wish.
  • It's the little things.®
  • Look for....
  • 5 Multi Coloured Cups
  • 6 Multi Coloured Forks & Spoons
  • 5 Multi Coloured Feeding Bowls.
  • Conforms to EN 14372.
  • Easy scoop sides for toddler self-feeding
  • Small sections ideal for dipping
  • Great for toddlers learning to eat a variety of foods

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health.
  • Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose in direct sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Top rack dishwasher safe. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
  • Not suitable for grill, oven or hob.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.

Return to

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

3 x Plates

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose in direct sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Top rack dishwasher safe. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. Not suitable for grill, oven or hob.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great idea for fussy eaters!

5 stars

Bought this for my granddaughter as she doesn't like foods touching each other. It is also useful for getting her to try something new by using a smaller segment of the plate

