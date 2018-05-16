By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Munchkin Love A Bowls 4 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Munchkin Love A Bowls 4 Pack
£ 6.00
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Love-a-Bowls 6m+
  • Ages 6+ months
  • 10 piece set 
  • 100% Spill-proof 
  • Your first set of baby bowls with snap tight lids to take you from purées to pretzels, first foods to first day of school - and everything in between.
  • It's the little things.®
  • Things You Should Know:
  • Great for starting babies on solids
  • Ideal for travel
  • Microwave safe*, freezer safe, top rack dishwasher safe
  • Stack neatly for easy storage
  • *Designed for re-heating prepared food.
  • Microwave-safe bowl. Lift or remove lid before microwaving. Do not microwave spoon.
  • Conforms to EN 14372.
  • 100% spill-proof 100% leak-proof!
  • Bowls and lids are interchangeable
  • Easy grip sides
  • Soft tip spoons

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose in direct sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Top rack dishwasher safe. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
  • Not suitable for grill, oven or hob.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.

Return to

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.
  • muchkin.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose in direct sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Top rack dishwasher safe. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. Not suitable for grill, oven or hob.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tommee Tippee Explora Soft Tip Weaning Spoons X5

£ 3.50
£0.70/each

Munchkin Soft Tip Spoons X 6

£ 3.00
£0.50/each

Fred & Flo Easy Scoop Bowl

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tommee Tippee Explora Easy Scoop Feeding 2 Bowls & 1 Lid

£ 5.40
£5.40/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here