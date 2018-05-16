Munchkin Love A Bowls 4 Pack

Product Description
- Love-a-Bowls 6m+
- Ages 6+ months
- 10 piece set
- 100% Spill-proof
- Your first set of baby bowls with snap tight lids to take you from purées to pretzels, first foods to first day of school - and everything in between.
- It's the little things.®
- Things You Should Know:
- Great for starting babies on solids
- Ideal for travel
- Microwave safe*, freezer safe, top rack dishwasher safe
- Stack neatly for easy storage
- *Designed for re-heating prepared food.
- Microwave-safe bowl. Lift or remove lid before microwaving. Do not microwave spoon.
- Conforms to EN 14372.
- 100% spill-proof 100% leak-proof!
- Bowls and lids are interchangeable
- Easy grip sides
- Soft tip spoons
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose in direct sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Top rack dishwasher safe. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
- Not suitable for grill, oven or hob.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Return to
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
- muchkin.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Safety information
