Munchkin Baby Food Feeder

Product Description
- Baby food feeder 4m+
- Features a silicone pouch for pureed foods to pass through
- Includes a cap for hygienic storage & travel
- Dishwasher safe
- A silicone pouch for pureed food to pass through - because baby needs a safe way to practice chewing first foods, and it's never too early to cut teeth on good nutrition. It's the little things.
- Please note only one version will be supplied
- Colours and styles may vary
- Conforms to EN 14372.
- Colours and styles may vary slightly.
- BPA free
- Helps introduce puree or mashed food during early weaning stage
- Helps develop self feeding habits
- Cap is ideal for travel and storage
- Patent pending design!
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To clean: Rinse or soak in warm, soapy water immediately after use. Then, scrub with a soft brush.
Warnings
- Warning! Do not use as a soother or teether.
- For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. This is not a toy. Before first use clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Do not place in a microwave or shot oven. Top rack dishwasher safe. Not suitable for freezing. Never attach ribbons or cords to this product, your child may be strangled by them. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Return to
- 0871 702 1000*
- www.munchkin.com
- *(Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm, UK only. Calls cost 10 pence per minute from a BT Landline. Calls from other networks and mobiles may cost more.)
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Lower age limit
4 Months
Safety information
Warning! Do not use as a soother or teether. For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. This is not a toy. Before first use clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Do not place in a microwave or shot oven. Top rack dishwasher safe. Not suitable for freezing. Never attach ribbons or cords to this product, your child may be strangled by them. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020