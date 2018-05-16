Munchkin Cup Tip & Sip 7Oz/207Ml

Product Description
- Click lock tip & sip straw cup 207ml 6m+
- Things You Should Know:
- 100% leak proof technology.
- Spill proof.
- Soft, flexible spill proof straw.
- Weighted straw allows your child to hold the cup at any angle
- Includes brush to easily clean straw
- Flip-top lid is easy to open and close
- Colours and styles may vary
- Complies with EN 14350.
- Soft silicone suave
- 100% guarantee leak-proof technology
- BPA free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- For your child's safety and health.
- WARNING! Straws are not suitable for a child under 6 months. The straw enclosed is only suitable for use with this cup.
- Always refer to the instruction leaflet enclosed. Remove all packaging components before use.
Importer address
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Safety information
