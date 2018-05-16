Munchkin Cup Deco Trainer 6Oz/177Ml

Product Description
- Miracle 360ᵒ Cup
- 360-Degree drinking edge
- Easy for Little hands to hold
- BPA-free
- Dentists recommended spoutless cups because sippy cups can prevent the tongue from maintaining a natural position.
- The spoutless Miracle® 360° Cup supports normal muscle development in a child's mouth.
- Complies with EN 14350.
- Dentist recommended
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Always refer to the instruction leaflet enclosed. The Valve enclosed is suitable for use with this cup only.
Warnings
- For your childs safety and health.
- WARNING: Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Importer address
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Return to
Lower age limit
6 Months
Safety information
