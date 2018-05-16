Munchkin Cup Clip Lock Trainer 237Ml

Product Description
- Click Lock®Chew Proof Trainer Cup -8oz/ 237ml
- Soft, Chew Proof Spout
- BPA Free
- Suitable for 6+ Month
- Patent: www.muchkin.com/patent and other international patents pending.
- Things You Should Know:
- 100% leak proof technology.
- Spill proof.
- Easy Flow, soft silicone spout for comfortable drinking.
- Trainer handles make cup easy to hold.
- Top rack dishwasher safe.
- Interchangeable lids for any Click Lock™ cup.
- Munchkin.
- It's the little things.
- Complies with EN 14350.
- Soft silicone
- Reinforced chew proof colour band
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
Importer address
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Return to
- England.
- munchkin.com
Safety information
WARNING! For your child's safety and health. Before first use, clean the product. The Valve enclosed is suitable for use with this cup only. Always refer to the instruction leaflet enclosed.
