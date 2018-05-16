Tesco Easter Rainbow The Unicorn Chocolate Figure 200G

- Energy1227kJ 294kcal15%
Product Description
- Hollow white chocolate unicorn, with decorated features and sugar coated sprinkles.
- WHITE CHOCOLATE
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (99%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar Sprinkles [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Mixed Carotenes, Beetroot Red), Spinach Powder, Safflower Concentrate], Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Butter, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|2453kJ / 589kcal
|1227kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|39.0g
|19.5g
|Saturates
|23.9g
|12.0g
|Carbohydrate
|53.8g
|26.9g
|Sugars
|48.1g
|24.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.4g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
