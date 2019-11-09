Tesco Viennese Swirl Carton 125G

Nice crispy treat
Good taste even I am not a cake and biscuit person.
Kids love this!
Very well made cookies. Doesn't overly crumble.. And is perfect for pairing with a cup of tea.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241kJ / 536kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (33%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
approx. 18 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
125g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (6.7g)
|Energy
|2241kJ / 536kcal
|150kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|30.8g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|17.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|23.3g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.8g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
