Tesco Viennese Swirl Carton 125G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Viennese Swirl Carton 125G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

One thin
  • Energy150kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241kJ / 536kcal

Product Description

  • All butter vanilla flavour Viennese biscuits.
  • Tesco Vanilla Viennese Thins Light & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for melt in the mouth crumbliness. From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
  Pack size: 125G
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (33%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 18 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (6.7g)
Energy2241kJ / 536kcal150kJ / 36kcal
Fat30.8g2.1g
Saturates17.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate59.4g4.0g
Sugars23.3g1.6g
Fibre1.4g0.1g
Protein4.8g0.3g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice crispy treat

5 stars

Good taste even I am not a cake and biscuit person.

Kids love this!

5 stars

Very well made cookies. Doesn't overly crumble.. And is perfect for pairing with a cup of tea.

