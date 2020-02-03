By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Viennese Lemon Swirl 125G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Viennese Lemon Swirl 125G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2189kJ / 524kcal

Product Description

  • All butter Viennese biscuits filled with a lemon flavoured cream.
  • Tesco Lemon Viennese Creams Citrusy & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness with zesty lemon cream. From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
  • Citrusy & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness with zesty lemon cream. From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (24%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Lemon Oil, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (16g)
Energy2189kJ / 524kcal350kJ / 84kcal
Fat28.3g4.5g
Saturates17.4g2.8g
Carbohydrate61.9g9.9g
Sugars34.5g5.5g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein4.8g0.8g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Mouth-Watering

5 stars

So good, I have to control myself with these. The biscuit itself is buttery like a shortbread and the filling is wonderfuly lemony. Wouldn't hesitate to snatch these up again.

disappointing

2 stars

not lemony enough

Light crumbly and zestful DELICIOUS one of the.few

5 stars

Light crumbly and zestful DELICIOUS one of the.few things my invalid wife enjoys pity my local store stopped stocking them,had to bulk buy online (41pks )to avoid small order excess delivery charge Tesco ought to do something about this

What a Treat

5 stars

When I first saw these biscuits, I thought, "ah something a bit different I'll give them a try"! Now I can't stop ordering them they are SO delicious. Beautiful crunchy biscuit with a super tang of lemon cream inside. All i can say is, give them a try, but take care you don't become addicted to this lovely, tasty product.

Beautiful melt in the mouth biscuits.

5 stars

I buy these as our treats as they are so delicious. They are absolutely beautiful.

Delicous

5 stars

Bought more when I visited store

Tesco lemon swirls

5 stars

Really yummy and very good value!

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Like lemon flavour thought I would give these a try

really tasty lots of lemony taste &crispy pastry mmmm

5 stars

i have bought these twice &will certainly buy them again

