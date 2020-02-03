Tesco Viennese Lemon Swirl 125G

Mouth-Watering
So good, I have to control myself with these. The biscuit itself is buttery like a shortbread and the filling is wonderfuly lemony. Wouldn't hesitate to snatch these up again.
disappointing
not lemony enough
Light crumbly and zestful DELICIOUS one of the.few
Light crumbly and zestful DELICIOUS one of the.few things my invalid wife enjoys pity my local store stopped stocking them,had to bulk buy online (41pks )to avoid small order excess delivery charge Tesco ought to do something about this
What a Treat
When I first saw these biscuits, I thought, "ah something a bit different I'll give them a try"! Now I can't stop ordering them they are SO delicious. Beautiful crunchy biscuit with a super tang of lemon cream inside. All i can say is, give them a try, but take care you don't become addicted to this lovely, tasty product.
Beautiful melt in the mouth biscuits.
I buy these as our treats as they are so delicious. They are absolutely beautiful.
Delicous
Bought more when I visited store
Tesco lemon swirls
Really yummy and very good value!
Absolutely delicious
Like lemon flavour thought I would give these a try
really tasty lots of lemony taste &crispy pastry mmmm
i have bought these twice &will certainly buy them again