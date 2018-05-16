Tesco 29Pc Screwdriver Set

- Our repair screwdrivers feature rubberized handle grips that are fashioned comfortable enough for prolonged time use without feeling any fatigue or pain.
- Our repair screwdrivers are made magnetic in order to improve your tasks results with great work efficiency.
- The diversity of screwdriver sets is more widely used in various fields and deeply loved by the market consumer groups.
- H35cm x W20cm x D4cm
- The tips naturally hold on screws when needed and make them easy to lift at any time moment
Warnings
- Do not touch the metal rod of the screwdriver when using the screwdriver to tighten or remove the screws with points, in case of electric shock, When using, please choose a screwdriver of the same size and specification as the screw slot
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
29 x Screwdriver Set
