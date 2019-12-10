Tesco Fat Free Cottage Cheese 300G

Not thick enough
Far too runny, another stores cottage cheese is lovely and thick. Needs to be thicker as it would not sit on a cracker! Same with fge onion one.
Lovely
Thick, creamy with big chunky curds and a light taste without being too sour; amazing considering it’s a fat free version. It makes a really nice topping for crisp breads with some added apple or strawberries for a light lunch. A reduced salt content would make it a five star product.
Good try but too salty
I tried this product for the first time yesterday. The texture is not bad although a little runny, but the taste is far too salty. The nutritional information states 0.4g salt per 100g. Why do you need to add this much salt to a cottage cheese? I would have thought 0.1 - 0.2 would be sufficient. The flavour of the product should be able to stand up for itself.
stop this fat free nonsense, you are removing all
stop this fat free nonsense, you are removing all the goodness from the cheese; this is very a much the last century health advice, which has changed long time ago.