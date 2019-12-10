By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fat Free Cottage Cheese 300G

2.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Fat Free Cottage Cheese 300G
£ 1.00
£3.34/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy79kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 62kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free natural cottage cheese.
  • Fat free cottage cheese
  • Made for a light, mild flavour
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cottage Cheese (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy263kJ / 62kcal79kJ / 19kcal
Fat0.3g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.7g1.4g
Sugars4.7g1.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein10.1g3.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not thick enough

2 stars

Far too runny, another stores cottage cheese is lovely and thick. Needs to be thicker as it would not sit on a cracker! Same with fge onion one.

Lovely

4 stars

Thick, creamy with big chunky curds and a light taste without being too sour; amazing considering it’s a fat free version. It makes a really nice topping for crisp breads with some added apple or strawberries for a light lunch. A reduced salt content would make it a five star product.

Good try but too salty

3 stars

I tried this product for the first time yesterday. The texture is not bad although a little runny, but the taste is far too salty. The nutritional information states 0.4g salt per 100g. Why do you need to add this much salt to a cottage cheese? I would have thought 0.1 - 0.2 would be sufficient. The flavour of the product should be able to stand up for itself.

stop this fat free nonsense, you are removing all

1 stars

stop this fat free nonsense, you are removing all the goodness from the cheese; this is very a much the last century health advice, which has changed long time ago.

Usually bought next

Tesco Quark Fat Free Soft Cheese 250G

£ 0.90
£3.60/kg

Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G

£ 0.90
£0.18/100g

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco 50% Reduced Fat Mature Grated Cheese 250G

£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here