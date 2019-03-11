By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple 0% Fat Cottage Cheese 300G

Tesco Pineapple 0% Fat Cottage Cheese 300G
£ 1.00
£3.34/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy93kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free cottage cheese with pineapple.
  • Fat free pineapple cottage cheese
  • Made for a sweet, fruity flavour
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cottage Cheese(Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Lactic Starter Culture, Calcium Chloride, Rennet), Pineapple (12%), Sugar, Water, Pineapple Concentrate (Pineapple Purée), Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Citrus Fibre.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy310kJ / 73kcal93kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.6g2.6g
Sugars8.1g2.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein8.8g2.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Nice Healthy Snack

5 stars

I have this part of my healthy eating regime

