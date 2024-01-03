Juice Lightning to USB Cable 1m Rose Gold

Charge your iPhone or iPad with the 1 metre Braided Juice Apple Lightning Cable. No need to stick with just White, add some colour to your life.

The braided cable offers extra strength and durability, and makes your tech stand out in a sea of white plastic!

It is a must have for all of your iPhone & iPad charging needs. The Juice MFI Approved lightning charge and sync cable is compatible with all iPhones & iPads from iPhone 5 & iPad 4's generation onwards.

With the 1m cable length you won't be stuck by the plug, giving you a little extra space while you charge - perfect to pop your device on the arm of the sofa!