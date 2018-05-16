Dole Fruit Pouch Sliced Peach In Juice 400G

Product Description
- Peaches in Fruit Juice
- Put this handy resealable pouch into your fridge and enjoy delicious fruit anytime - on your breakfast cereal, in a smoothie, on a yoghurt, as a permissible snack. So many more ways to hit your "5-a-day", everyday.
- Fridge pack
- 1 of your 5 a day - 80g = 1 fruit portion
- BPA-free packaging
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Peach 53%, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Best served chilled but does not require refrigeration before opening. Refrigerate after opening and enjoy within 5 days.Best before: see back panel.
Produce of
Product of Greece
Warnings
- Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.
Name and address
- Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
- 36 Rue de Chateaudun,
- F-75009 Paris,
- France.
Drained weight
220g
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|241 kJ/57 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5 g
|of which sugars
|11 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|Salt
|<0.1 g
|Vitamin C
|35 mg (44%*)
|*44% Of Reference Intake
|-
Safety information
