Dole Fruit Pouch Sliced Peach In Juice 400G

Dole Fruit Pouch Sliced Peach In Juice 400G
£ 1.20
£0.30/100g

Product Description

  • Peaches in Fruit Juice
  • Put this handy resealable pouch into your fridge and enjoy delicious fruit anytime - on your breakfast cereal, in a smoothie, on a yoghurt, as a permissible snack. So many more ways to hit your "5-a-day", everyday.
  • Fridge pack
  • 1 of your 5 a day - 80g = 1 fruit portion
  • BPA-free packaging
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Peach 53%, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Best served chilled but does not require refrigeration before opening. Refrigerate after opening and enjoy within 5 days.Best before: see back panel.

Produce of

Product of Greece

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.

Name and address

  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 Rue de Chateaudun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 241 kJ/57 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 12.5 g
of which sugars 11 g
Fibre 1.2 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt <0.1 g
Vitamin C 35 mg (44%*)
*44% Of Reference Intake -

Safety information

Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments.

