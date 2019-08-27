By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Radox Feel Lively Scent Body Wash 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Feel Lively Scent Body Wash 200Ml
£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml
  • Radox 12H Scent Touch is our new body wash and shower gel range with innovative fragrance technology that provides a long lasting fragrance experience that renews with touch. Feel Lively shower gel and scent touch bodywash is a radiant and sparkling blend of wild peony and lychee scents. A tender freshness and attractive fruitiness unfolds enlivening your mood, throughout the day. The moisturising shower gel and body wash delivers long lasting fragrance released on touch to give bursts of fragrance and freshness throughout the day, lasting up to 12 hours. For best results in shower, squeeze out shower gel, lather the bodywash on body. Body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Shower gel suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water, if rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gel and bodywash with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • A fragrant shower gel and body wash for women with a radiant and sparkling blend of wild peony and lychee scents
  • Uplifting shower gel and body wash with innovative fragrance technology that provides a long lasting fragrance experience that renews with touch
  • Shower gel delivers 12 hour lasting fragrance which cleanses your body and makes you feel lively
  • Body wash offers long lasting fragrance experience that renews with touch to release bursts of fragrance and freshness throughout the day, lasting up to 12 hours
  • A female shower gel suitable for daily use, apply shower gel and bodywash to your body using your hands of pouff to lather, before rinsing off
  • A scented shower gel also available in Feel Fresh showergel and Feel Free body wash
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/Acrylamide Copolymer, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Glycerin, Hydrolized Milk Protein, Magnesium Nitrate, Polyurethane Crosspolymer-2, Urea, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • Caution: if product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: if product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Long lasting scent on skin. Very good shower gel.

5 stars

Long lasting scent on skin. Very good shower gel.

Usually bought next

Radox Scent Touch Recharge Body Wash 200Ml

£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Colgate Deep Clean Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 3.80
£3.04/100ml

Radox Feel Pampered Bath Soak 500Ml

£ 1.40
£2.80/litre

Offer

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here