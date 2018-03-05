Bt 3960 Trio

Easy to use
I bought this phone with extra handsets - easy to use, lightweight to hold. However, the names when displayed are very difficult to read - each letter made of of short separate strokes eg the letter 'O' looks like a four sided square with a gap in each corner. If I had known, I would not have bought the phone. I
Cordless home phone
I bought this for my mother .She is very pleased with them has one in each room.Can hear easily as well.Easy to use.
Nice tidy phone
I wasn't sure how good these phones would be as I had to hurriedly go and buy some when my old phone broke. Thankfully they are brilliant, and much better than my old ones, I can even block nuisance calls.