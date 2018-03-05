By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bt 3960 Trio

Bt 3960 Trio
  • Block up to 50 numbers
  • Up to 10 hours of talking and 200 hours on standby
  • One touch do not disturb
  • - Blocks up to 50 numbers
  • - Do Not Disturb mode
  • - Easy to read backlit display and keypad
  • The BT3960 Nuisance Call Blocker gives you back control over which calls you want to take and which you want to block, with options to block calls by specific numbers or certain call types. Block 50 individual numbers and use Do Not Disturb for those times when you just want some peace and quiet so your phone won't ring. With two or more handsets you have control from different rooms and can transfer calls or make internal calls. It's easy to set up and can be used with handsfree, has volume control, 5 ringtones to choose from, a backlit display and keypad and will record up to 12 minutes of messages with a long range reception up to 300m outdoors, 50m indoors. (You must subscribe to a Caller Display service from your network provider to block nuisance calls. Charges may apply).

Easy to use

I bought this phone with extra handsets - easy to use, lightweight to hold. However, the names when displayed are very difficult to read - each letter made of of short separate strokes eg the letter 'O' looks like a four sided square with a gap in each corner. If I had known, I would not have bought the phone. I

Cordless home phone

I bought this for my mother .She is very pleased with them has one in each room.Can hear easily as well.Easy to use.

Nice tidy phone

I wasn't sure how good these phones would be as I had to hurriedly go and buy some when my old phone broke. Thankfully they are brilliant, and much better than my old ones, I can even block nuisance calls.

