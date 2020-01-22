Wow Hydrate Protein Tropical Water 500Ml
Product Description
- Tropical Flavour Protein Drink with Vitamins B6, C & D with Sweetener.
- Informed-sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- 20g protein. BCAA's: 1.36g BCAA from Leucine, Isoleucine & Valine. Sugar free. Fat free. Gluten free. Provides 33% of the RI values on Vitamins B6, C and D.
- Only 97kcal per bottle
- Collagen 20g protein
- Protein & vitamin water
- Essential BCAAs
- Vitamin C, D & B6
- Fat and sugar free
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 500ml
Ingredients
Water (93%), Collagen Protein (5%), Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavour, Colour (Carotenes, Purple Carrot Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin Blend (Vitamin C, B6, D), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 24 hours.For best before please see neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- 1. Remove the cap to expose the red button.
- 2. Press the red button to release the flavour and vitamins.
- 3. Shake well before drinking. Contains 20g of protein per serving.
1 Servings
- Contains Sweeteners
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Wow Hydrate,
- PO Box 394,
- Loughton,
- Essex,
- IG10 9GH.
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI
|Per 500ml
|%RI
|Energy kJ
|83
|417
|Energy kcal
|19
|97
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|3.1g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.3g
|21.4g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Vitamin B6
|0.09mg
|6.5%
|0.46mg
|33%
|Vitamin C
|5mg
|6.5%
|26mg
|33%
|Vitamin D
|0.3µg
|6.5%
|1.6µg
|33%
|RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8,400kj / 2000 kcal)
