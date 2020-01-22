By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wow Hydrate Protein Tropical Water 500Ml

Wow Hydrate Protein Tropical Water 500Ml
£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Tropical Flavour Protein Drink with Vitamins B6, C & D with Sweetener.
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Socialise with us @wowhydrate
  • Informed-sport.com
  • Trusted by sport
  • Facts
  • 20g protein. BCAA's: 1.36g BCAA from Leucine, Isoleucine & Valine. Sugar free. Fat free. Gluten free. Provides 33% of the RI values on Vitamins B6, C and D.
  • Only 97kcal per bottle
  • Collagen 20g protein
  • Protein & vitamin water
  • Essential BCAAs
  • Vitamin C, D & B6
  • Fat and sugar free
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Vitamin C, D & B6
  • Sugar free
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Water (93%), Collagen Protein (5%), Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavour, Colour (Carotenes, Purple Carrot Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin Blend (Vitamin C, B6, D), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 24 hours.For best before please see neck of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • 1. Remove the cap to expose the red button.
  • 2. Press the red button to release the flavour and vitamins.
  • 3. Shake well before drinking. Contains 20g of protein per serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Wow Hydrate,
  • PO Box 394,
  • Loughton,
  • Essex,
  • IG10 9GH.

Return to

  • Wow Hydrate,
  • PO Box 394,
  • Loughton,
  • Essex,
  • IG10 9GH.
  • wowhydrate.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml%RIPer 500ml%RI
Energy kJ83417
Energy kcal1997
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 0.6g3.1g
of which sugars 0.0g0.1g
Protein 4.3g21.4g
Salt 0.0g0.0g
Vitamin B6 0.09mg6.5%0.46mg33%
Vitamin C 5mg6.5%26mg33%
Vitamin D 0.3µg6.5%1.6µg33%
RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8,400kj / 2000 kcal)----

