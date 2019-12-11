Ribena Mini Blackcurrant 4 X 200Ml

- Energy32kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100ml
Product Description
- No Added Sugar Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sweeteners
- Made with real fruit*!
- *6% fruit juice from concentrate
- Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena
- Contains real fruit juice
- Rich in vitamin C
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 800ml
- Rich in vitamin C
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (6%), Thickener (Polydextrose), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acid (Malic Acid)
Storage
Consume on day of opening.Best Before End - See Top of Bottle.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|200ml
|Energy, kJ / kcal
|16 / 4
|32 / 8
|Carbohydrate, g
|0.6
|1.1
|of which sugars, g
|0.4
|0.9
|Salt, g
|<0.01
|<0.01
|-
|%RI
|%RI*
|Vitamin C, mg
|12 15
|24 30
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019