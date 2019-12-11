By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ribena Mini Blackcurrant 4 X 200Ml

Ribena Mini Blackcurrant 4 X 200Ml
£ 2.00
£0.25/100ml
200ml
  • Energy32kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100ml

Product Description

  • No Added Sugar Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sweeteners
  • Made with real fruit*!
  • *6% fruit juice from concentrate
  • Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena
  • Contains real fruit juice
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 800ml
  Rich in vitamin C
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (6%), Thickener (Polydextrose), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acid (Malic Acid)

Storage

Consume on day of opening.Best Before End - See Top of Bottle.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml200ml
Energy, kJ / kcal16 / 432 / 8
Carbohydrate, g0.61.1
of which sugars, g0.40.9
Salt, g<0.01<0.01
-%RI%RI*
Vitamin C, mg12 1524 30
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.

