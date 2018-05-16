Ribena Mini Blackcurrant 8 X 200Ml

- Energy36kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- No added sugar blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners
- Introducing New Ribena Minis, a tasty new range of drinks containing real fruit juice and no added sugar, perfect for mini people.
- A Ribena Minis bottle has a unique less spill cap which even when open means children can throw themselves into having fun and mums and dads don’t need to worry so much about mess.
- Our fun re-sealable bottle from the much loved Ribena brand just has to be tried!
- Rich in Vitamin C
- Pack size: 1600ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (6%), Thickener (Polydextrose), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Acid (Malic Acid)
Preparation and Usage
- Consume on day of opening.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Choking Hazard. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA
Return to
- Write to us at Consumer Care, Freepost RTHJ-LSSU-HHUA, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA. Or give us a call free on 0800 085 5229.
- And if you're in ROI, write to us (postage necessary) at Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA, UK. Or call us on 1800 989 488
- Or visit us at our website: www.Ribena.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per Per 200ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|18/4
|36/8
|Carbohydrate, g
|0.6
|1.2
|of which sugars, g
|0.4
|0.8
|Salt, g
|<0.01
|<0.01
|Vitamin C, mg
|12
|15
|24
|30
|Contains naturally occurring sugars. Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
