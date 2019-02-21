Tesco Sesame Rye Crisp Bread 250G

What happened to the sesame seeds, then?
Since the rebrand/re-package of this product, the flavour is not as good as it was. Also, the number of sesame seeds on the slices is far less than before. Disappointing, but it looks like Tesco are trying to discourage buying the generic brand (all products) and have done so for a couple of years
seriously awful test like burnt cardboard
Tasty but not always CRISP!
These are really tasty. However, out of the last 5 packets I've bought, 2 of them were not air tight and the 'crisp bread' was NOT CRISP!
Better than the rest !
Delicious, light & tasty.Great value. Best I've had !