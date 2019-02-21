By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sesame Rye Crisp Bread 250G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Sesame Rye Crisp Bread 250G
£ 0.69
£0.28/100g
One crispbread
  • Energy142kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1596kJ / 380kcal

Product Description

  • Wholegrain rye crispbread with sesame seeds.
  • WHOLEGRAIN RYE. Baked to a crunchy recipe and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. Using only the best rye, our bakers have been making crispbreads for more than 10 years. They expertly vary the oven’s temperature throughout the bake, to get the perfect crunch.
  • Wholegrain rye
  • Baked to a crunchy recipe and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholegrain Rye Flour (87%), Sesame Seed (11%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk.The allergens in this product have changed., Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 28 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1596kJ / 380kcal142kJ / 34kcal
Fat6.7g0.6g
Saturates1.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate60.3g5.4g
Sugars4.2g0.4g
Fibre17.4g1.5g
Protein10.8g1.0g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

What happened to the sesame seeds, then?

2 stars

Since the rebrand/re-package of this product, the flavour is not as good as it was. Also, the number of sesame seeds on the slices is far less than before. Disappointing, but it looks like Tesco are trying to discourage buying the generic brand (all products) and have done so for a couple of years

seriously awful test like burnt cardboard

1 stars

seriously awful test like burnt cardboard

Tasty but not always CRISP!

3 stars

These are really tasty. However, out of the last 5 packets I've bought, 2 of them were not air tight and the 'crisp bread' was NOT CRISP!

Better than the rest !

5 stars

Delicious, light & tasty.Great value. Best I've had !

