Tesco Finest Sweet Easy Peelers 1.2Kg

YUM!
Lovely - I get these to sit in my desk at christmas. very festive.
NOT, NOT and NOT
NOT sweet. Very sharp actually. NOT easy peelers. Very tough to even start peeling, with juice flying all over hands, T shirt and sofa, tried to peel 2. Gave up. Ate an apple instead. My wife said she had trouble peeling other ones, too. Great quality control (Not!) 1 star. Lucky to get that. Not easy peel, not sweet and certainly not finest. (Or if they are, I’d hate to try the non-finest ones!!) Disappointed is not the word. Yuk!
The only advantage is easy peelers !!! Not tasty at all , very disappointed by finest quality