Tesco Finest Sweet Easy Peelers 1.2Kg

2.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sweet Easy Peelers 1.2Kg

£ 2.00
£1.67/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 198kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Clementines, Mandarin.
  • Soft Citrus, Finest
  • TBC
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Ingredients

Clementine, Mandarin

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Italy, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy198kJ / 47kcal198kJ / 47kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g9.6g
Sugars9.6g9.6g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C42.0mg (53%NRV)42.0mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

YUM!

5 stars

Lovely - I get these to sit in my desk at christmas. very festive.

NOT, NOT and NOT

1 stars

NOT sweet. Very sharp actually. NOT easy peelers. Very tough to even start peeling, with juice flying all over hands, T shirt and sofa, tried to peel 2. Gave up. Ate an apple instead. My wife said she had trouble peeling other ones, too. Great quality control (Not!) 1 star. Lucky to get that. Not easy peel, not sweet and certainly not finest. (Or if they are, I’d hate to try the non-finest ones!!) Disappointed is not the word. Yuk!

The only advantage is easy peelers !!! Not tasty a

2 stars

The only advantage is easy peelers !!! Not tasty at all , very disappointed by finest quality

