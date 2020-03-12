Tp-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi 600Mbps Tl-Wpa4220 Kit
- HomePlug AV standard providing up to 600Mbps
- Up to 300-meter range over the household power circuit
- Easy-to-install, just plug in, pair and play
- The tpPLC Utility and tpPLC app make it easy to control wireless network settings, set schedules for Wi-Fi availability and even control the LED indicators on your adapters from any iOS or Android device. You can download the tpPLC app for iOS and Android devices. You can download the intuitive new tpPLC Utility for your PC at www.tp-link.com/en.
- One Touch Super Range Extension - Wi-Fi Clone Button simplifies your Wi-Fi configuration and helps build a seamless unified home network
- HomePlug AV standard providing data transfer rates over a household electric wiring, ideal for lag-free HD or 3D video streaming and online gaming
- Wi-Fi Auto-Sync creates a simple, intuitive powerline experience. Pressing the Wi-Fi Clone button instantly copies your network name and password from your router for easy setup. Wi-Fi Move automatically applies any settings changes across the network. Your existing Wi-Fi settings will be synchronized to the new extender automatically.
- Based on the Powerline technology, your network extension is never limited to the primary coverage of your router. With advanced HomePlug AV2，TL-WPA4220 Kit is perfect for delivering ultra-fast data transfer speed and brings network to anywhere there is a power outlet.
- H15.65cm x W10.15cm x D8.5cm
- TL-WPA4220 kit, powerline 600 wi-fi extender starter kit. 2 ports, 100mbps
Storage Temperature: -40°C~70°C (-40°F ~158°F)Storage Humidity: 5%~90% non-condensing
- Plug the TL-PA4010 in the wall and connect it to the router with an Ethernet cable. Then plug the TL-WPA4220 in any desired power outlet.
- Press the ‘Pair' buttons on both adapters to create a secure network.
- There you go! Just enjoy the seamless, high speed wired and wireless network.
- Operating Temperature: 0°C~40°C (32°F ~104°F)
- Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing
