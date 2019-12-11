By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Highland Spring Sparkling Water 6 X 1L

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Highland Spring Sparkling Water 6 X 1L
£ 2.50
£0.04/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Carbonated Spring Water.
  • Ethical Company - Good Shopping Guide
  • Every drop of Highland Spring is carefully drawn from protected organic land deep within Scotland's Ochil Hills. Feel the burst of bubbles lift you in a moment of sparkling refreshment.
  • From Scotland's Ochil Hills
  • The perfect pick-me-up
  • No sugar and calories
  • Pack size: 6l
  • No sugar
  • No calories

Information

Storage

Store in an odour free environment and away from direct sunlight.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 7 days. Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • Perthshire,
  • PH4 1QA,
  • Scotland,

Return to

  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • Perthshire,
  • PH4 1QA,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.
  • www.highlandspring.com

Net Contents

6 x 1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage analysis mg/l:
Bicarbonate150
Calcium40.5
Chloride6.1
Magnesium10.1
Nitrate (as NO3)3.1
Potassium0.7
Sodium5.6
Sulphate5.3
Dry residue at 180°C170
pH at source7.8

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Water everywhere - but a sparkling glass to drink.

5 stars

Really nice refreshing taste. Much tastier than plain water - easily drink a bottle a day. Stops fruit juice being too sweet - add about 1/3 glass sparkling water. Definitely don't like the plastic wrapping 'though!!!

This sparkling water is very good, taste bubbles =

5 stars

This sparkling water is very good, taste bubbles = perfect drinking water. 5 stars. It's a new bottle now, remember to recycle bottles with CAP ON - it mans the cap and bottle will be recycled together.

