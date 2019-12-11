Highland Spring Sparkling Water 6 X 1L

Water everywhere - but a sparkling glass to drink.
Really nice refreshing taste. Much tastier than plain water - easily drink a bottle a day. Stops fruit juice being too sweet - add about 1/3 glass sparkling water. Definitely don't like the plastic wrapping 'though!!!
This sparkling water is very good, taste bubbles = perfect drinking water. 5 stars. It's a new bottle now, remember to recycle bottles with CAP ON - it mans the cap and bottle will be recycled together.