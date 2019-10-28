Ag Barr Rubicon Spring&S/Berry & Kiwi 500Ml
- Energy25kJ 6kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.03g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ/2kcal
Product Description
- Sparkling Strawberry and Kiwi Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
- Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
- Water's had a fruity fling! Don't be shy, try our NEW Rubicon Spring Strawberry & Kiwi that will make your mouth water. Packed with vitamins and only 12 calories per bottle, what's not to love? Rubicon Spring is a new way to enjoy water, you better believe it.
- NEW Rubicon Spring is also available in Orange & Mango, Strawberry & Kiwi and Black Cherry & Raspberry. What are you waiting for?
- NEW Rubicon Spring
- A refreshing combination of sparkling spring water and strawberry and kiwi fruit juice. Packed full of vitamins, it only has 12 calories per bottle!
- Made with natural flavours and colours
- No sugar!
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water (92%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Strawberry 1.5%, Kiwi 1.5%), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Safflower), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanin), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See shoulder of bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Drink chilled.
Number of uses
Each pack contains 2 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Return to
- We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at: rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|10kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|1.2mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B6
|0.1mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B12
|0.2µg (7.5%**)
|**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
