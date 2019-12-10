By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rekorderlig Strawberry & Lime 12X330ml Can

Rekorderlig Strawberry & Lime 12X330ml Can
£ 11.00
£2.78/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pear Cider with Strawberry and Lime flavouring.
  • Tasting Notes:
  • Appearance - Light red, mid carbonation
  • Aroma - fresh strawberries, sweet, slightly zesty
  • Taste - refreshing strawberry
  • Mouthfeel - medium bodied.
  • Finish - sweet
  • Food Pairing Suggestions:
  • Balsamic Chicken
  • Berry Cheesecake
  • Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Cider perfectly embodies a Swedish summer with the authentic flavour of freshly picked strawberries.
  • It is best served cold over ice with a squeeze of lime and a sprig of fresh mint.
  • Our cider was first created in 1999 with the purest spring water from Vimmerby, Sweden, where it is still made today by Abro Bryggeri. From its humble Swedish roots, Rekorderlig has retained its dependable honesty to become a much-loved, fourth generation family-brewed cider. Rekorderlig continues to excite consumers in new countries while strongly maintaining its proud Swedish heritage and identity that sets it apart from others. Enjoyed by those who yearn for something refreshingly different, join Rekorderlig on a journey of exploration, innovation and invigoration.
  • Pear Cider blended with Strawberry-Lime
  • Made from pure Swedish spring water
  • Beautifully Swedish
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphites

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Åbro Bryggeri,
  • Vimmerby,
  • Sweden.
  • For:
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK).

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

