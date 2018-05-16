Tp-Link 600Mbps Nano Powerline Kit Twin Pack

Product Description
- Data transfer rate up to 600Mbps over electrical wires
- No setup required, simply plug and play
- Power-Saving Mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%
- TL-PA4010 Kit, Powerline 600 Starter Kit, 1 Port. HomePlug AV standard compliant, providing data transmission over electrical wires for HD video streaming
- Miniature design, smaller than most powerline adapters at the market, blends discreetly in front of any power outlet. No new wires, Easy Plug and Play operation, No configuration required
- Using advanced Home Plug AV technology, TL-PA4010 Kit provides users with stable, high-speed data transfer rates over a household electric circuit for up to 300 meters. The TL-PA4010 Kit enables heavy-bandwidth applications like HD streaming, on-line gaming and large file downloading, turning your home into a robust and high-speed networking. With its new ultra-compact housing design, TL-PA4010 Kit is much smaller than TP-Link's legacy mini powerline products. At just 28.5mm thick, it nearly blends completely in front of any power outlet. Simply by pushing the Pair button on the adapters, users can set up a hassle-free Powerline network within minutes, complete with 128-bit AES encryption for network security and data protection.
- H19cm x W13.6cm x D10cm
- Patented power-saving mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%
Information
Storage
Storage Temperature: -40~70 (-40~158)Storage Humidity: 5%~90% non-condensing
Preparation and Usage
- It's that simple!
- 1. Plug the adapter into the power outlet
- 2. Connect the device via the network cable to the adapter
- 3. Press the pair buttons-and you're done!
- Operating Temperature: 0~40 (32~104)
- Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020