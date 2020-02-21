By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Microfibre Cloth 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Tesco easy clean microfibre cloths
  • Tesco Microfibre Cloths 4 Pack
  • Say goodbye to dust & dirt.
  • The microfibre filaments trap dust and remove dirt and grease with ease. Ideal for general household cleaning and polishing for a smear free finish, without the use of chemicals. Fibre Content: 85% Polyester 15% Polyamide

Information

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • On hard surface areas apply a small amount of water and wipe, no chemicals required. On glass and polished surfaces use a light watery spray to dampen the cloth, then wipe surface clean.
  • Machine or handwash up to 60°C. Line dry. Do not use fabric softener. Wash dark colours separately. After washing, every Tesco microfibre cleaning cloth will look like new and will be ready to re-use.

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best microfibre cloths

5 stars

Definitely the BEST microfibre cloths I've ever had. Stocked up just in case they become unavailable! The colour did leach very slightly when I rinsed them out in hot water, but I expected that anyway.

Very good for cleaning specks and gives a great sh

5 stars

Very good for cleaning specks and gives a great shine for most things, I use them every day as they shine without using polish. They save time and money!!!!

Easy cleaning and easy to clean

5 stars

These cloths are indispensable. They clean anything and everything in the home, and are so easy to keep as new. Use cold water when cleaning, and hot water to rinse after cleaning. I use mine to clean my oven after each use. They then need a good washing, and I just pop them into hot water with laundry detergent and a little bleach. After soaking for a few minutes, I agitate the cloths with a wooden spoon, followed by a good rinse and they're back to their original state.

Best microfibre clothes.

5 stars

These are the best microfibre clothes have used. I’m a cleaner and purchase these when I was running low and unable to get to supplier. They are really good quality, had the first lot a good few months down and they have daily use, and a still in great condition Just purchased another lot. Highly recommend

