Manhattan T1 Freeview High Definition Receiver

4(14)Write a review
£ 35.00
Product Description

  • 8-day TV guide
  • Over 70 Freeview channels, including 15 HD channels
  • Includes HDMI cable
  • - Over 80 Freeview channels, including 15 HD channels - all subscription-free
  • - Easy to use eight-day programme guide
  • - Free two-year manufacturer's warranty
  • Access a world of entertainment with the Manhattan T1 Freeview HD box. This tiny Freeview box gives you access to over 80 subscription-free channels, including 15 HD channels. You can plan your viewing with the simple and intuitive eight-day TV guide, while the Now and Next browser makes choosing channels easy.

Information

14 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

manhattan freeveiw box

3 stars

i got this a few months ago from north london but you will have to hunt for a coaxial aerial cable it is not easy to install at all but there is support for you to have a look on

Great little receiver

5 stars

I bought this as I need3 a Freebiew HD receiver glad I did. It is nice and compact and sits behind my tv out of site.

great device

5 stars

Great device easy set up...get more channels than a plain freeview box

cheap

1 stars

Brought this about 8 weeks ago and it's poor. Only picks up 6 HD channels, not the advertised amount. Another box using same aerial picks up 16!!

Amazing features

4 stars

Great free sat receiver. fast and easy to use, works really well unlike other free sat boxes. Happy I bought this.

Get the best from your HD Ready TV.

5 stars

This great little box is a simple way to get all the added channels of Freeview including the ones in HD!

Didn't work

1 stars

Bought it before Xmas as a present for my wife to use with the TV in her bedroom. Just wouldn't set up so was basically unusable. Had to return it. Very disappointing

Small but mighty

5 stars

Easy to set up Easy to use Good value for money It is a small box but no issues with this item at all

manhattan freeview hd box

5 stars

easy to set up clear instructions improvement in quality of picture noticeable

Quick and easy to set up

5 stars

A very impressive small box that is straightforward and easy to set up and use.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

