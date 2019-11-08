Manhattan T1 Freeview High Definition Receiver

manhattan freeveiw box
i got this a few months ago from north london but you will have to hunt for a coaxial aerial cable it is not easy to install at all but there is support for you to have a look on
Great little receiver
I bought this as I need3 a Freebiew HD receiver glad I did. It is nice and compact and sits behind my tv out of site.
great device
Great device easy set up...get more channels than a plain freeview box
cheap
Brought this about 8 weeks ago and it's poor. Only picks up 6 HD channels, not the advertised amount. Another box using same aerial picks up 16!!
Amazing features
Great free sat receiver. fast and easy to use, works really well unlike other free sat boxes. Happy I bought this.
Get the best from your HD Ready TV.
This great little box is a simple way to get all the added channels of Freeview including the ones in HD!
Didn't work
Bought it before Xmas as a present for my wife to use with the TV in her bedroom. Just wouldn't set up so was basically unusable. Had to return it. Very disappointing
Small but mighty
Easy to set up Easy to use Good value for money It is a small box but no issues with this item at all
manhattan freeview hd box
easy to set up clear instructions improvement in quality of picture noticeable
Quick and easy to set up
A very impressive small box that is straightforward and easy to set up and use.