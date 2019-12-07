Quorn Vegan Fishless Fingers 200G

Really nice for a fish finger sandwich. Not fishy,
Really nice for a fish finger sandwich. Not fishy, which I like as a hater of fish, but might be disappointing for those who like the flavour.
Great vegan alternative to fishfingers
Kids love them! Sometimes they call them fishfingers) although they know we do not eat animals! Great item for a quick meal once in a while! Thank you.
So much better than expected
Honestly couldn't believe they were vegan, I had to grab the packet back out to make sure!
Exceptional
My favourite food. Taste delicious.
Awful
How any product this repulsive gets too the supermarket shelves astounds me.. Awful
My boyfriend loves these so much and so do I. We'l
My boyfriend loves these so much and so do I. We'll have fishless oceans by 2050 if we keep consuming fish at the rate we do and products like these provide a perfect solution.