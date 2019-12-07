By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn Vegan Fishless Fingers 200G

4(6)Write a review
Quorn Vegan Fishless Fingers 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 3 Cooked Fishless Fingers
  • Energy522kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 898kJ

Product Description

  • Fish free savoury flavour fingers, made with mycoprotein, coated in a crispy breadcrumb
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
  • A real family favorite at tea time. Serve Vegan fingers in a butty for a real crowd pleaser!
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn products contain mycoprotein, which is nutritionally healthy because it's low in saturated fat. Mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust, so is less harsh on our planet's resources.
  • Proudly meat free
  • A crispy, crunchy classic
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • No soy
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flake (Rice, Emulsifier: Sodium Alginate), Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Mycoprotein (12%), Water, Natural Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: 10 Min
Preheat grill. Grill on a medium heat, turn frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 15 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven cooked) Per 100g(as oven cooked) Per 3 Fishless Fingers
Energy 898kJ522kJ
-214kcal124kcal
Fat 7.8g4.5g
of which saturates 0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate 29g17g
of which sugars 1.6g0.9g
Fibre 4.2g2.4g
Protein 4.5g2.6g
Salt 1.3g0.76g
Serves 3-4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice for a fish finger sandwich. Not fishy,

4 stars

Really nice for a fish finger sandwich. Not fishy, which I like as a hater of fish, but might be disappointing for those who like the flavour.

Great vegan alternative to fishfingers

5 stars

Kids love them! Sometimes they call them fishfingers) although they know we do not eat animals! Great item for a quick meal once in a while! Thank you.

So much better than expected

5 stars

Honestly couldn't believe they were vegan, I had to grab the packet back out to make sure!

Exceptional

5 stars

My favourite food. Taste delicious.

Awful

1 stars

How any product this repulsive gets too the supermarket shelves astounds me.. Awful

My boyfriend loves these so much and so do I. We'l

5 stars

My boyfriend loves these so much and so do I. We'll have fishless oceans by 2050 if we keep consuming fish at the rate we do and products like these provide a perfect solution.

Usually bought next

Tesco Meat Free Vegetarian Mince 454G

£ 1.75
£3.86/kg

Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Nuggets 16 Pack 320G

£ 1.75
£5.47/kg

Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages 6S 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here