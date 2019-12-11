Angel Delight Ready To Eat Butterscotch 70G

- Energy335kJ 80kcal4%
Product Description
- Butterscotch flavour whip.
- Made with fresh milk
- Yay! Ready to eat
- A source of calcium
- No added preservatives
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Ester of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Milk Calcium Complex, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Whey Powder (Milk), Total Milk content 80%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- Careline UK: 0800 0327111
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g)
|(Per 70g portion)
|Energy
|479kJ/114kcal
|335kJ/80kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|2.4g
|(of which saturates
|2.6g)
|1.8g)
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|12.2g
|(of which sugars
|13.1g)
|9.2g)
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.13g
|Calcium
|171mg (21%RI)
|120mg (15%RI)
|Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
