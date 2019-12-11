By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Angel Delight Ready To Eat Strawberry 70G

Angel Delight Ready To Eat Strawberry 70G
£ 0.50
£0.71/100g
Per 70g pot:
  • Energy335kJ 80kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ/114kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour whip.
  • Made with fresh milk
  • Yay! Ready to eat
  • A source of calcium
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 70g
Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Milk Calcium Complex, Whey Powder (Milk), Colour (Carmine), Total Milk content 80%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Careline UK: 0800 0327111

Net Contents

70 ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)(Per 70g portion)
Energy 479kJ/114kcal335kJ/80kcal
Fat 3.4g2.4g
(of which saturates)2.6g1.8g
Carbohydrate 17.4g12.2g
(of which sugars)13.1g9.2g
Fibre 0.2g0.1g
Protein 3.3g2.3g
Salt 0.18g0.13g
Calcium 171mg (21%RI)120mg (21%RI)
Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)--

